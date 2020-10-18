Menu
Joana N. VAN WEY
VAN WEY - Joana N.
Age 78 of Gowanda, October 16, 2020. Wife of the late Norman; mother of Michael (Kristen) Van Wey and Darrin Van Wey; grandmother of Delaney, Jack, Devon and Ty; sister of Barbara (Dean) Richmond, Stuart Clees and the late Linda Howard; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the SCHINDLER FUNERAL HOME, 44 Center St., Gowanda, from 4-7 PM Monday, October 19 where a prayer service will commence at 7 PM. A private family burial to take place. Memorials, if desired to a local charity of one's choice.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
Schindler Funeral Home
