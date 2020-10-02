Menu
Joann ALBERALLA
ALBERALLA - Joann
(nee Smith)
Of West Seneca, entered into rest October 1, 2020. Beloved wife of 61 years to Thomas F. Alberalla; devoted mother of Donna (John) DePlato, Ann Marie (Vincent) Vertalino, Joann K. Alberalla, Thomas F., II (Lisa) Alberalla and the late Annette Alberalla; cherished grandmother of Anthony, John, Jaclyn, Vincent, Samantha, Ashley, Thomas III and Alyse; loving daughter of the late George and late Eugenia Smith; dear sister of the late Margaret (late James) Breidenstein, late Mary (late Frank) Pirritano, late Patricia (Joseph) Kolenko and late George (Barbara) Smith; also survived by her niece, Diane (Joseph) DeMarco, other nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren and cousins. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., Sunday, from 2-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday morning at 9:30 o'clock in St. John Vianney RC Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park. Please assemble at church. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 2, 2020.
