ALBERALLA - Joann
(nee Smith)
Of West Seneca, entered into rest October 1, 2020. Beloved wife of 61 years to Thomas F. Alberalla; devoted mother of Donna (John) DePlato, Ann Marie (Vincent) Vertalino, Joann K. Alberalla, Thomas F., II (Lisa) Alberalla and the late Annette Alberalla; cherished grandmother of Anthony, John, Jaclyn, Vincent, Samantha, Ashley, Thomas III and Alyse; loving daughter of the late George and late Eugenia Smith; dear sister of the late Margaret (late James) Breidenstein, late Mary (late Frank) Pirritano, late Patricia (Joseph) Kolenko and late George (Barbara) Smith; also survived by her niece, Diane (Joseph) DeMarco, other nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren and cousins. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., Sunday, from 2-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday morning at 9:30 o'clock in St. John Vianney RC Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park. Please assemble at church. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com