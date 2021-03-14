CALIGIURI - Joann M.
March 8, 2021. Beloved daughter of Michael A. and the late Louise (Mutignani) Caligiuri; loving sister of Mary Ann Rich, Michael (Ani) Caligiuri, Christine (late Mark) Scarcello, Cathie (Tony) Anastas, Lisa (Scott) Isley, Therese (William) Gajewski, Rosaire (Peter) Banks, Gina (Andrew) Kurban and the twin of Joseph (Jeanne) Caligiuri; dear aunt of 28 nieces and nephews; also survived by aunts and uncles. No prior visitation. Private Committal Services will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home. Share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.