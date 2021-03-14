Menu
JoAnn M. CALIGIURI
CALIGIURI - Joann M.
March 8, 2021. Beloved daughter of Michael A. and the late Louise (Mutignani) Caligiuri; loving sister of Mary Ann Rich, Michael (Ani) Caligiuri, Christine (late Mark) Scarcello, Cathie (Tony) Anastas, Lisa (Scott) Isley, Therese (William) Gajewski, Rosaire (Peter) Banks, Gina (Andrew) Kurban and the twin of Joseph (Jeanne) Caligiuri; dear aunt of 28 nieces and nephews; also survived by aunts and uncles. No prior visitation. Private Committal Services will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home. Share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


3 23 2021 hi whole Caligiuri family I´m so truly sorry for your loss Joann will truly be missed bye everyone Joann was one of a kind that is for sure Joann was my best best friend since 1984 Joann used too call me grandma in school at first I did not find it funny but after I thought about it Joann was not mean too anyone I love you all so very much please stay in touch with the willow gang
Lisa geraci
March 23, 2021
JoAnn was a lot of fun. Knew her from my days working for HCS. Her humor, wit and outgoing personality made it easy to share laughs together. God Bless her and her family.
Tony Porto
March 22, 2021
To the entire Caligiuri family, I am so sad to hear about the loss of JoAnn. I always felt welcome like part of the family and played with JoAnn like we were sisters. She would even pass down all her clothes to me. All the fun times at Dell´s pool. She would always smile and hug me everytime she saw me. Always remembered my name no matter how much time had passed. I´m not even sure I could still recall the names all 10 of you. JoAnn was very special to me and I will miss her dearly. She was an angel on earth so I can´t wait to see the miracles she can do from heaven. May God be with all of you. I wish I could be there but you are always in my heart.
Angela LeCastre
March 15, 2021
Dear Mr. Caligiuri, Mike and all the Caligiuri Family,
My deepest sympathies go out to all of you. JoAnn was always so friendly, kind and cheerful. Keep all the fond, loving memories close to your heart. May God give you peace and comfort during this difficult time. Bless you! Lisa (Kmiec) Barone
Lisa Barone
Friend
March 15, 2021
I am truly sorry for the loss of your beautiful sister and daughter She was a ray of sunshine and her innocence a breath of fresh air
Gloria Petrus
March 15, 2021
My deepest sympathies to all of the Caligiuris, especially Joe. Joanne was a lot of fun when we were growing up. I think my favorite memory of her was her cheer that saluted the St. Joe´s swimming team during a championship party at the Caliguiri house. It ended with a jump while she said, "We beat Canisius, we WON!" It summed up the mood and the season perfectly. She lived a life surrounded by people who cared about her. She leaves an empty place now, but I am grateful to have known her. May the saints come out to meet her.
Bruce Szczepankiewicz
March 14, 2021
Dear family and friends of Joanne, Fond memories of Joanne at People Inc and their dances. I will miss her as she joins her family in Heaven. Love & prayers, Bob
Robert Poole
March 14, 2021
Chris: I am so very sorry to read of the passing of your sister JoAnn. I hope that you will find comfort in the memories and stories shared with family and friends in the upcoming days and weeks. I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Colleen Thomas ("CAT")
March 14, 2021
Caligiuri Family, I was saddened to read of JoAnn´s passing. She was a ray of sunshine and such an inspiration. Her beautiful smile and wonderful personality lit up every room. She was a special gift to all who knew and adored her. Deepest condolences. The Jachura Family.
Darla Jachura-Lalime
March 14, 2021
