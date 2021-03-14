To the entire Caligiuri family, I am so sad to hear about the loss of JoAnn. I always felt welcome like part of the family and played with JoAnn like we were sisters. She would even pass down all her clothes to me. All the fun times at Dell´s pool. She would always smile and hug me everytime she saw me. Always remembered my name no matter how much time had passed. I´m not even sure I could still recall the names all 10 of you. JoAnn was very special to me and I will miss her dearly. She was an angel on earth so I can´t wait to see the miracles she can do from heaven. May God be with all of you. I wish I could be there but you are always in my heart.

Angela LeCastre March 15, 2021