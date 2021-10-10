Menu
Joann S. DELL
DELL - Joann S.
(nee Godfrey)
September 30, 2021, age 89; beloved wife of the late Robert M. Dell; dearest mother of Michael (Dianne) Dell, Patrick (Sandy) Dell, and Cheryl (Edgar) Bartleson; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Gloria Morphis, George Godfrey and Neil Godfrey; dear sister-in-law of Tina Godfrey; dear aunt of Bill (Gwen) Morphis; also survived by many loving family members. Joann was a very active member in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Funeral services held privately. Arrangements by the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. If so desired, memorials may be made in her memory to a charity of your choice. Share memories and condolences on Joann's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
So very sorry to learn of her passing.
Nancy Ganoe
October 10, 2021
