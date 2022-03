DILAURO - JoAnn(nee Ferguson)Of West Seneca, entered into rest on June 1, 2021. Beloved wife of 57 years to Richard A. DiLauro; devoted mother of Jill (Anthony Bevilacqua) DiChristopher, Jodie (Douglas) Barry and Paul (Jennifer) DiLauro; cherished grandmother of Karlie DiChristopher, Louis (Emily Janiga) DiChristopher, Macayla Barry and Jake Barry; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Ferguson; dear sister of Valerie (late Gary) Tucholski; fond sister-in-law of Nancy (Chuck) Polizzi and the late Michael (Chris) DiLauro; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services were held by the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com