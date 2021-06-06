Menu
JoAnn DILAURO
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
DILAURO - JoAnn
(nee Ferguson)
Of West Seneca, entered into rest on June 1, 2021. Beloved wife of 57 years to Richard A. DiLauro; devoted mother of Jill (Anthony Bevilacqua) DiChristopher, Jodie (Douglas) Barry and Paul (Jennifer) DiLauro; cherished grandmother of Karlie DiChristopher, Louis (Emily Janiga) DiChristopher, Macayla Barry and Jake Barry; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Ferguson; dear sister of Valerie (late Gary) Tucholski; fond sister-in-law of Nancy (Chuck) Polizzi and the late Michael (Chris) DiLauro; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services were held by the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
So sorry to hear about the loss of Aunt Joann. Thinking of you all and keeping you in our thoughts and prayers. - Rachel, Mike, Luca & Dylan
Rachel (Polizzi) Paolucci
Family
June 8, 2021
Where very sorry about the loss Joanne. Our deepest sympathy to the family. God bless, Russell, Donna Sciandra.
Russell Sciandra
Friend
June 7, 2021
So sorry to hear about your loss. Joann was a wonderful lady and I´m glad I had the pleasure of knowing her. You are all in my prayers.
Patty Thoms
Friend
June 6, 2021
"Those we love don't go away.They walk beside us everyday" Our deepest sympathies to my dear brother and his family.
Chuck and Nancy Polizzi
June 6, 2021
