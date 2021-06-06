DILAURO - JoAnn
(nee Ferguson)
Of West Seneca, entered into rest on June 1, 2021. Beloved wife of 57 years to Richard A. DiLauro; devoted mother of Jill (Anthony Bevilacqua) DiChristopher, Jodie (Douglas) Barry and Paul (Jennifer) DiLauro; cherished grandmother of Karlie DiChristopher, Louis (Emily Janiga) DiChristopher, Macayla Barry and Jake Barry; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Ferguson; dear sister of Valerie (late Gary) Tucholski; fond sister-in-law of Nancy (Chuck) Polizzi and the late Michael (Chris) DiLauro; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services were held by the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.