Joann DOSTER
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Ave
Kenmore, NY
DOSTER - Joann (nee Neri)
Age 74, December 7, 2021, of Amherst, NY. Beloved wife of the late Henry James "Sonny" Doster; devoted mother of the late Morris R. Tucker, Jr.; dear mother-in-law of Leanne Tucker; loving grandmother of Morris R. Tucker III and Leah Marie Tucker; devoted sister of John (Barb) Neri and Maryann (Kathy Maziol) Neri; also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. Private services. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
