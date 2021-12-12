DOSTER - Joann (nee Neri)
Age 74, December 7, 2021, of Amherst, NY. Beloved wife of the late Henry James "Sonny" Doster; devoted mother of the late Morris R. Tucker, Jr.; dear mother-in-law of Leanne Tucker; loving grandmother of Morris R. Tucker III and Leah Marie Tucker; devoted sister of John (Barb) Neri and Maryann (Kathy Maziol) Neri; also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. Private services. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.