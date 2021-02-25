GISMONDI - Joann
(nee Sorce)
February 24, 2021, of Southampton, NJ, formerly of Buffalo, NY, at the age of 76; life partner of John Odorisio; devoted mother of Michael (Eugene LaMothe) Dolan; beloved sister of the late John J. Sorce, Jr. and Robert (Matthew Cline) Sorce; daughter of the late John J. Sr. and Josephine (nee Guarnieri) Sorce; loving Godmother to Aubrie, Dyllan and Daniel Albiani-Gross and Caroline Mroz; dear Aunt of Julia and Richard J. Mroz Jr.; dearly cherished by Nanette Albiani and cousin, Charlene Brosius, many extended family members and lifetime friends. The family will be present Thursday from 3 to 7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.) where a funeral service will be held Friday at 11 AM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 25, 2021.