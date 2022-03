GISMONDI - Joann(nee Sorce)February 24, 2021, of Southampton, NJ, formerly of Buffalo, NY, at the age of 76; life partner of John Odorisio; devoted mother of Michael (Eugene LaMothe) Dolan; beloved sister of the late John J. Sorce, Jr. and Robert (Matthew Cline) Sorce; daughter of the late John J. Sr. and Josephine (nee Guarnieri) Sorce; loving Godmother to Aubrie, Dyllan and Daniel Albiani-Gross and Caroline Mroz; dear Aunt of Julia and Richard J. Mroz Jr.; dearly cherished by Nanette Albiani and cousin, Charlene Brosius, many extended family members and lifetime friends. The family will be present Thursday from 3 to 7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.) where a funeral service will be held Friday at 11 AM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com