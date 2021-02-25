Menu
Joann GISMONDI
GISMONDI - Joann
(nee Sorce)
February 24, 2021, of Southampton, NJ, formerly of Buffalo, NY, at the age of 76; life partner of John Odorisio; devoted mother of Michael (Eugene LaMothe) Dolan; beloved sister of the late John J. Sorce, Jr. and Robert (Matthew Cline) Sorce; daughter of the late John J. Sr. and Josephine (nee Guarnieri) Sorce; loving Godmother to Aubrie, Dyllan and Daniel Albiani-Gross and Caroline Mroz; dear Aunt of Julia and Richard J. Mroz Jr.; dearly cherished by Nanette Albiani and cousin, Charlene Brosius, many extended family members and lifetime friends. The family will be present Thursday from 3 to 7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.) where a funeral service will be held Friday at 11 AM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Feb
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
John and family, please accept our deepest condolences. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all and we so sorry for your loss.
Sandy and Stuart Smith - Manheim
March 1, 2021
Jimmy sr and jimmy jr
February 26, 2021
We will remember her laugh and her smile. She was a brilliant business woman who shared her knowledge with her staff willingly. She was beautiful inside and out. She will be missed.
Judi @ Vic Baker
February 25, 2021
My sympathy to all the family, Joann is in a better place. Her suffering is over
Betty Soos
February 25, 2021
