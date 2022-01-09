Menu
Joann F. HOOFTALLEN
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2047 Broadway Street
Buffalo, NY
HOOFTALLEN - Joann F. (nee Kaczorowski)
January 4, 2022. Dearest mother of Paul Hooftallen Jr. (fiancee, Faith), Craig (Elizabeth) Hooftallen and Kevin (Rhonda) Hooftallen; loving grandmother to Emma and John; daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy Kaczorowski; sister of the late James Kaczorowski; also survived by one niece and many cousins. Funeral Services will be held at a future date and time to be announced. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Please share your online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
I am very sorry to hear of Joann's passing. I am her cousin Philip from Rhode Island. Her father, Uncle Joe and my father, Rev. Louis, were brothers. A friend of mine happened on her obituary and let me know. I have many good memories of her and our visits to Buffalo. Again, our deepest sympathy on your loss. Cousin Phil and Patricia
Philip Kaczorowski
Family
January 26, 2022
I worked with Joann for a short period at the VA. She was wonderful! God Bless Her.
J Williams
January 15, 2022
I worked with Joann at the VA for many years. She was one of the nicest people and I have been blessed to have known her. Sincere condolences to her family and friends. May she rest in peace.
Colleen Walker
Work
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results