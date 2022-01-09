HOOFTALLEN - Joann F. (nee Kaczorowski)
January 4, 2022. Dearest mother of Paul Hooftallen Jr. (fiancee, Faith), Craig (Elizabeth) Hooftallen and Kevin (Rhonda) Hooftallen; loving grandmother to Emma and John; daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy Kaczorowski; sister of the late James Kaczorowski; also survived by one niece and many cousins. Funeral Services will be held at a future date and time to be announced. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Please share your online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.