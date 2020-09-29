MILLAR - JoAnn M.
(nee Guizzotti)
Age 75, of Sardinia, NY passed away on September 28, 2020. Wife of Lowell T. Millar; mother of Robert (Deborah) Beaudette, Thomas Beaudette and Robin (Andrew) Beyer; sister of Charles (Sharon) Guizzotti, Joseph Guizzotti Jr., Geraldine (Gregory) Long, and the late Carmella Foster; also survived by eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 358 Main St., where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 11 AM. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227, the Chaffee-Sardinia Fire Dept., P.O. Box 203, Chaffee, NY 14030, or to the Church of Christ, P.O. Box 186 Sardinia, NY 14134. Online condolences may be offered at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com