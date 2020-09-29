Menu
Age 75, of Sardinia, NY passed away on September 28, 2020. Wife of Lowell T. Millar; mother of Robert (Deborah) Beaudette, Thomas Beaudette and Robin (Andrew) Beyer; sister of Charles (Sharon) Guizzotti, Joseph Guizzotti Jr., Geraldine (Gregory) Long, and the late Carmella Foster; also survived by eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 358 Main St., where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 11 AM. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227, the Chaffee-Sardinia Fire Dept., P.O. Box 203, Chaffee, NY 14030, or to the Church of Christ, P.O. Box 186 Sardinia, NY 14134. Online condolences may be offered at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2020.
