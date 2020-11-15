Menu
JoAnn M. SCHEIFLA
SCHEIFLA - JoAnn M. (nee Jakubowicz)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest November 7, 2020, at home. Beloved wife of William Scheifla; loving mother of Michelle Lipka (Okon) and William H. Scheifla III (Jill); cherished grandmother of Angelica Lorich (Kenneth) and Amber Okon; great-grandmother of Grace, Rylynn and Andrei; sister to Michael Jakubowicz (Linda); aunt to many nieces and nephews. JoAnn has chosen the unselfish act to donate her body to the UB Anatomical Gift Program.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
