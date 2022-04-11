PALERMO - Joann R.
Of South Buffalo, entered into rest April 10, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore Palermo, Sr.; devoted mother of Salvatore, Jr. (Deborah) Palermo, Joann Taylor, Marco Palermo, Patricia (Donny) Lawton and Henry (Paula) Palermo; cherished grandmother of 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late John Bausenwein and Anna Ellis; predeceased by 13 brothers and sisters; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 3-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. JoAnn was a member of the Creekside Assembly of God Church. Online condolences may be made shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 11, 2022.