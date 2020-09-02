CAPPOLA - Joann R.
(nee Tomasello)
Of Hamburg, NY, August 31, 2020, age 78. Beloved wife of 57 years, to Danial Cappola; mother of Peter (Laura) Cappola, Dana (Rick) Dorigo, and Daniel (Christine) Cappola, Jr.; loving grandmother of Ronald (Amber Tavakoli), Kristen, Alison (Spencer Jackson) Samantha, Elizabeth, Anthony, Victoria, Isabella, and Jacob; great-grandmother of Skyler, Hayleigh, Aubrey and Nova; daughter of late Dominic and Anna (Cecere) Tomasello; sister of Dominic (Diane Rath) Jr., and Annette (Kenneth Czasak) Tomasello; predeceased by siblings Albert (late Norma) and Michael Tomasello. Family will be present to receive friends on Thursday and Friday from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM, followed by a Funeral Service on Saturday, at 10 AM, at the LAING FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2724 W. Church St., Eden. Interment at Prospect Lawn Cemetery. It has been a longtime request of JoAnn that her friends and family bring/share a Christmas tree ornament, from their collection to be shared with the family in her honor. Donations may be made to the Hamburg Vol. Fire Dept. Face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Please share your condolences online at www.LaingFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.