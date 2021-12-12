RAPINI - Joann N. (nee Collareno)

Of Blasdell, NY, December 8, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Frank Rapini; dearest mother of Frank (late Roseanne), Teresa Cushing and Phillip (Bridget); grandmother of Nico, Kross, Gabe, Jack, Ryan, Kyle and Jesse; daughter of the late Terso and Mary Tonucci. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY on Friday, December 17th, from 5-7 PM. Prayers Saturday, December 18th, at 9:30 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial from Our Lady of The Sacred Heart Church at 10 o'clock.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.