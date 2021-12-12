Menu
JoAnn N. RAPINI
FUNERAL HOME
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue
Lackawanna, NY
RAPINI - Joann N. (nee Collareno)
Of Blasdell, NY, December 8, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Frank Rapini; dearest mother of Frank (late Roseanne), Teresa Cushing and Phillip (Bridget); grandmother of Nico, Kross, Gabe, Jack, Ryan, Kyle and Jesse; daughter of the late Terso and Mary Tonucci. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY on Friday, December 17th, from 5-7 PM. Prayers Saturday, December 18th, at 9:30 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial from Our Lady of The Sacred Heart Church at 10 o'clock.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Calling hours
9:30a.m.
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue, Lackawanna, NY
Dec
18
Prayer Service
9:30a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Our Lady of The Sacred Heart Church
NY
Dec
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of The Sacred Heart Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Teresa, Kyle, and Jesse Bella and I are so very sorry for your loss. I will keep all of you and your brothers in my prayers and close to my heart. We love you very much.
Kim and Bella Cushing
December 16, 2021
Dear Frank, Nico, and Kross, We are so sorry for your loss-our heartfelt sympathy during this difficult time. Doug, Liz, Parker, Tyler, and Carter Druzbik
Druzbik Family
Other
December 16, 2021
Dear Frank, so sorry to hear about the passing of you mother. You and your family will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Larry and Joan Crawley
December 12, 2021
