Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
JoAnn M. SAYLES
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY
SAYLES - JoAnn M. (nee Leahy)
December 23, 2021, of Lancaster, NY. Beloved wife of the late Daniel J. Sayles Jr. Loving mother of Michael (Annette), Brian (Julie), and Kelly (Anthony) Giamberdino Jr.; cherished grandmother of Stephanie, Autumn, Anthony, Alexander, Morgan and Mia. Great-grandmother of Khloe. Devoted sister of Timothy (late Arlene) Leahy; also survived by nieces and nephews. JoAnn was a member of the "All Weather Friends". The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Monday, from 4-8 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, at 10 AM, in St. Philip the Apostle RC Church, Cheektowaga. Please assemble at Church. Interment in St. Adalbert Cemetery. Please leave online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Dec
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Philip the Apostle Church
950 Losson Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Smolarek Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
We are so sorry to hear of your Mom´s passing. We hadn´t seen her in so long but always remember her smile, it would truly light up a room. Our sincere condolences.
Bob & Deb Guenther
January 7, 2022
I knew JoAnn from the Lancaster Sr. Center. We played shuffle board together and always had a good time and many laughs, win or loose! I admired her theme oriented tops and sweaters. We also chatted at 1st Friday dominoes. Miss seeing her.
Roseann Kazmierczak
Friend
December 29, 2021
She always had a smile when she saw you. May she rest in peace. Prayers to her famliy.
Rose Ann
Other
December 28, 2021
A bright light has moved to heaven leaving us a bit less light here. She had the best, happiest smile and a great sense of humor. So glad I was able to visit her in August.
Ken and Pat K
Friend
December 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results