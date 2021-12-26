SAYLES - JoAnn M. (nee Leahy)
December 23, 2021, of Lancaster, NY. Beloved wife of the late Daniel J. Sayles Jr. Loving mother of Michael (Annette), Brian (Julie), and Kelly (Anthony) Giamberdino Jr.; cherished grandmother of Stephanie, Autumn, Anthony, Alexander, Morgan and Mia. Great-grandmother of Khloe. Devoted sister of Timothy (late Arlene) Leahy; also survived by nieces and nephews. JoAnn was a member of the "All Weather Friends". The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Monday, from 4-8 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, at 10 AM, in St. Philip the Apostle RC Church, Cheektowaga. Please assemble at Church. Interment in St. Adalbert Cemetery. Please leave online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.