Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joann M. SIMS
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
SIMS - Joann M. (nee Larkin)
June 15, 2021, age 84. Beloved wife of the late John R. Sims; loving mother of Mark W. (Jennifer), Scott B. (Jeanette) Sims, Deborah (Mark) Kankiewicz and Jeffrey B. (Melissa) Sims; cherished grandmother of Christie (Steve), Shane (Kiley), Scott Jr., Megan (Mike), Mitchell, Hunter, Ryan, Ricky, Braden and the late Victoria; cherished great-grandmother of Miles, Markus, Wyatt and Sophie; dear sister of the late Walter (Esther) Larkin; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 4-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 12 PM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kids Escaping Drugs or Save the Michael's of the World. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Jun
19
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
It is Christmas and when I didn´t hear from Joann, I feared the worse and googled her name. I am so very sorry to learn of her passing. She was a wonderful friend. We had many good times together and many good laughs! Most of all, she loved her family. May she Rest In Peace.
Barbara Maragulia Oakland, NJ
Friend
January 2, 2022
Debbie & Scott, We were very saddened to hear of your loss. You and your families will be in our prayers. Kevin & Ginny
Kevin Winkworth
Work
June 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results