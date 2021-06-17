SIMS - Joann M. (nee Larkin)
June 15, 2021, age 84. Beloved wife of the late John R. Sims; loving mother of Mark W. (Jennifer), Scott B. (Jeanette) Sims, Deborah (Mark) Kankiewicz and Jeffrey B. (Melissa) Sims; cherished grandmother of Christie (Steve), Shane (Kiley), Scott Jr., Megan (Mike), Mitchell, Hunter, Ryan, Ricky, Braden and the late Victoria; cherished great-grandmother of Miles, Markus, Wyatt and Sophie; dear sister of the late Walter (Esther) Larkin; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 4-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 12 PM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kids Escaping Drugs or Save the Michael's of the World. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 17, 2021.