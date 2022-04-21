STEVICK - JoAnn P.
(nee Pochiba)
April 18, 2022, age 86. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Stevick; loving mother of Robert (Roxane) Stevick, Laura (David) Casacci, Mark Stevick and the late Joseph (Joanne) Stevick; cherished grandmother of Valerie (Matt), Cassie, Patrick (Alexis), Nicholas and Angela; dear sister of Mary Louise, Jean (late Ed) Horak and the late Rose (late Henry) Davis, Joseph, Louis (late Esther), John (late Loretta) and Sylvester (Margie) Pochiba; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday, from 4-7 PM, at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 West Quaker Street, Orchard Park, where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 21, 2022.