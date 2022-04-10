WANDER - Joann Marie
(nee Adams)
April 8, 2022. Beloved mother of Kelley Clem and Scott Wander; grandmother of Angela Joann; sister of Marlene Adams, Richard (Jean) Adams and Joseph (Connie) Adams; dear aunt of Alex, Rachel, Kim, Lisa, Michael, Ritchie, Chris, and Jenny. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 13 at 10 AM, at St. Pius the X Church, 1700 North French Road, Getzville, NY 14068. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home. Please share your fond memories and condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.