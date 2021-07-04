FELDMANN - Joanna

(nee Rose)

June 29, 2021. Wife of the late Bernard Feldmann, Sr. Mother of Bernard (Eileen) Feldmann, Jr., Mary Daley, Dennis (Jill) Feldmann, Patricia Feldmann, the late Andrew Feldmann, Jennifer Feldmann, Elizabeth (David) Sterns and Eugene Feldmann. Sister of Terrence Rose, the late Patricia (Patsy) Leary and the late Eugene Rose. Grandmother of 15 grandchildren. Great-grandmother of four great-grandchildren. A memorial and Celebration of Life Service with family and close friends is planned for a later date. After raising her children, Joanna received her Nursing degree from D'Youville College and spent the next several years working as an RN at VNA and Roswell Park. Later, she spent years working as a traveling nurse, which took her and her husband of 50 years on adventures all over the country. They eventually settled in Florida where she worked as an RN, retiring to Angola to be with her extended group of family and friends. Joanna's never-ending quest for knowledge and her many passions including cooking, family, social justice, women's rights and science will be missed by all that knew her. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo.







Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.