Joanne A. ALESSI
Alessi - Joanne A.
October 15, 2020, of Angola, NY. Beloved mother of Dr. Jodie Schraven, PhD; loving sister of Kathleen (Charles) Sardina, Beverly (Richard) Kraus, Gary Alessi, Kenneth (Julie) Alessi, late Mary Alessi and late Charles (Ann) Alessi; also survived by many treasured nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends will be received Sunday from 1-5 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. Where prayers will be held on Monday at 12:30 PM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church, 22 Prospect St., Angola at 2 PM. In keeping with the health and safety of friends and family, please wear a mask and maintain social distance at all times. Capacity restrictions may delay entry. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
18
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, NY 14075-2006
Oct
19
Prayer Service
12:30p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, NY 14075-2006
Oct
19
Mass of Christian Burial
2:00p.m.
st Precious Blood Church
22 Prospect St, Angola, New York
