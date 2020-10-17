Alessi - Joanne A.
October 15, 2020, of Angola, NY. Beloved mother of Dr. Jodie Schraven, PhD; loving sister of Kathleen (Charles) Sardina, Beverly (Richard) Kraus, Gary Alessi, Kenneth (Julie) Alessi, late Mary Alessi and late Charles (Ann) Alessi; also survived by many treasured nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends will be received Sunday from 1-5 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. Where prayers will be held on Monday at 12:30 PM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church, 22 Prospect St., Angola at 2 PM. In keeping with the health and safety of friends and family, please wear a mask and maintain social distance at all times. Capacity restrictions may delay entry. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
