Joanne C. BANEY
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
BANEY - Joanne C.
September 21, 2021, age 87. Loving mother of Robert P. (Amy) Ohlenschlager; cherished grandmother of Jodi (Nicholas) Salvage and Robert (Erika) Ohlenschlager; adored great-grandmother of Maggie and Ellie; dear sister of the late Patricia Hakes, Mary Ann Kirisits and Donald Baney; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 10 AM - 12 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd), where Funeral Services will follow at 12 PM. Friends invited. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 23, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
My deepest Sympathy goes out to the family Of Joanne. She was a very nice person . I knew Joanne from the Woodland Place Apts. We had some good talks about the east side and Cheektowaga.
Rose Mary Wagner
September 23, 2021
