BANEY - Joanne C.September 21, 2021, age 87. Loving mother of Robert P. (Amy) Ohlenschlager; cherished grandmother of Jodi (Nicholas) Salvage and Robert (Erika) Ohlenschlager; adored great-grandmother of Maggie and Ellie; dear sister of the late Patricia Hakes, Mary Ann Kirisits and Donald Baney; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 10 AM - 12 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd), where Funeral Services will follow at 12 PM. Friends invited. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com