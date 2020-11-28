LANG - Joanne C.
(nee Christopher)
November 25, 2020 age 77, of Orchard Park, NY. Beloved wife of David; wonderful mother of Elizabeth (Robert) and David (Jill); loving grandmother of Brendan, Will, Jack and Drew. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Jeannette Christopher II and her brother Joseph Christopher III. Survived by her sister Susan Pfister, extended family and friends. Jojo loved golf, bowling, talking on the phone and rocking out. She was a customer service representative at Bank of America for 30 years. She will be deeply missed. Family present Monday 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 10 AM. Friends invited. COVID-19 restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
