STAHLMAN - Joanne C.

Age 87 of the Town of Wheatfield for the past 53 years, entered into rest on November 27, 2020 in Hospice at Jeanne's House, Northgate Health Care Facility. Born in Truman, PA on January 22, 1933; daughter of the late Bruno and Giusiephina (Farrone) Care. She had been employed as a head teller at Marine Midland (HSBC) Bank, retiring after 27 years. Joanne was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Parish, Ransomville, NY. She enjoyed spending time with all of her family, going to her children's and grandchildren's baseball and softball games, holiday gatherings, birthday parties and lunch with her friends from the bank. Preceded in death by her husband, John B. Stahlman on February 27, 2011. They were married October 8, 1955; and several brothers and sisters, Carmen Carey, Sam Care, Joseph Care, Marion Care and Mary Fiovanti. Survivors include two children, John (Joy) Stahlman of Wheatfield, and Lori (Eric) Follendorf of Pendleton; grandchildren, Lisa (Mike) Paviak, Dave (Luisa) Stahlman, Mike (Brittany) Stahlman, Matt (Michelle) Stahlman, Heather Stahlman and Nikolette Cipolla; and great-grandchildren, Annabella, Max and Bryce Pavlak, Chloe Stahlman and Mason Stahlman. A private Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on December 2, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Parish, Ransomville, NY, with Father Jim Bastian, officiating. Interment in Acacia Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Niagara Hospice at Jeanne's House. Arrangements were with the DUBOIS FUNERAL HOME, Wheatfield, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 3, 2020.