COOPER - Joanne Marie (nee Polak)
September 22, 2021, age 69. Former wife of the late Richard Cooper; loving mother of Kelly (Nickolaus) Armstrong and Crystal (Ronnie) Fijardo; devoted grandmother, known as "Gabby", to Sophia, Nickolaus "Cooper", Matthew and Morgan Armstrong, and Ian, Glenn, and Cameron Fijardo; caring sister of Bernie Rozek, Rosie (Bill) Deininger, Lottie (Stan) Pulaski, Walter (Sandra), Thomas, Patricia Rashley, Dave; she was preceded in death by Baby Richard, Joseph and Dori (John) Lattimer; sister-in-law to Delores Godfrey; sister-in-law and close friend to Roger "Pat" Cooper; close friend of Jim Pacer and family, the Zabinski, Smith, DiPasquale, and Bruchs families; also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. Joanne's generosity and constant love inspired and strengthened everyone she knew. Her absence will be deeply felt by all those she touched. Mass was held Friday, September 24th. Memorial celebration to follow this summer. Joanne donated her body to UB in hopes of helping others with scleroderma. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to www.scleroderma.org
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.