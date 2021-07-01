Menu
Joanne DAVIDSON
DAVIDSON - Joanne
(nee Suchan)
April 17, 2021, age 79. Beloved wife of 58 years to Donald Davidson; loving mother of Ann Marie (Scott) Rider; cherished grandmother of Taylor (Zeb), Paige (Frank), Sabrina, Sam and Georgia; dear sister of Fred (Janine) and Michael (Shelly) Suchan; also survived by nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca Street, West Seneca at 9 AM. Friends invited. If desired, memorials may be made to Buffalo Hospice, Inc. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Memorial Mass
9:00a.m.
Queen of Heaven Church
4220 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
AnnMarie and Mr Davidson: I was absolutely shocked. I had no idea. I saw a memorial in the playbill for Frozen September 22 nd 2021. I am so saddened by this news. I would have attended the Mass if I new. I only have wonderful memories of Mrs Davidson. I was at your house thousands of times when we were best friends growing up. I know exactly what you are going through. This is a hard time for all of you. I am upset along with you and your family. I felt like you were family to me as well. May God continue to be with you throughout your sadness and wrap his loving arms around Mrs Davidson. AnnMarie if you see this please call me as I don't know your number. Love Always, Francy 697-6473
Francy Callea
September 23, 2021
