AnnMarie and Mr Davidson: I was absolutely shocked. I had no idea. I saw a memorial in the playbill for Frozen September 22 nd 2021. I am so saddened by this news. I would have attended the Mass if I new. I only have wonderful memories of Mrs Davidson. I was at your house thousands of times when we were best friends growing up. I know exactly what you are going through. This is a hard time for all of you. I am upset along with you and your family. I felt like you were family to me as well. May God continue to be with you throughout your sadness and wrap his loving arms around Mrs Davidson. AnnMarie if you see this please call me as I don't know your number. Love Always, Francy 697-6473

Francy Callea September 23, 2021