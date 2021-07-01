DAVIDSON - Joanne
(nee Suchan)
April 17, 2021, age 79. Beloved wife of 58 years to Donald Davidson; loving mother of Ann Marie (Scott) Rider; cherished grandmother of Taylor (Zeb), Paige (Frank), Sabrina, Sam and Georgia; dear sister of Fred (Janine) and Michael (Shelly) Suchan; also survived by nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca Street, West Seneca at 9 AM. Friends invited. If desired, memorials may be made to Buffalo Hospice, Inc. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 1, 2021.