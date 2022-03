DE LA CRUZ - Joanne(nee Miller)Age 92, passed peacefully on September 7, 2021 in Batavia, NY, with her loving family and friends by her side. A resident of Buffalo, NY, she was full of humor, creativity, and loving strength. Born on June 22, 1929 to Elizabeth and Charles A. Miller, Joanne is survived by a brother Charles W. Miller; daughter Rebecca Storrow; grandchildren Rob Storrow and Melissa Storrow McComas; and grandchildren Ryan and Emilia McComas. Relatives and friends may visit PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, on Saturday (September 18, 2021) from 11 AM-2 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads House, 11 Liberty St., Batavia, NY 14021. Online condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com