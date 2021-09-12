DE LA CRUZ - Joanne
(nee Miller)
Age 92, passed peacefully on September 7, 2021 in Batavia, NY, with her loving family and friends by her side. A resident of Buffalo, NY, she was full of humor, creativity, and loving strength. Born on June 22, 1929 to Elizabeth and Charles A. Miller, Joanne is survived by a brother Charles W. Miller; daughter Rebecca Storrow; grandchildren Rob Storrow and Melissa Storrow McComas; and grandchildren Ryan and Emilia McComas. Relatives and friends may visit PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, on Saturday (September 18, 2021) from 11 AM-2 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads House, 11 Liberty St., Batavia, NY 14021. Online condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.