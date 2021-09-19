GRANT - Joanne (nee Fydrych) September 14, 2021 age 79 of Lancaster, NY. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Grant; dearest mother of Brian (Kim) Grant, Scott Grant and the late Sean Grant; loving grandmother of Zachery, Taylor, Garrett, Ian and Alexis; daughter of the late Sigmund and Frances (nee Tarapacki) Fydrych; sister of the late Art Fydrych, Lori Fydrych and Fran Rucinski; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Saturday, September 25th, from 1-4 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo.