Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joanne GRANT
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road
Depew, NY
GRANT - Joanne (nee Fydrych)
September 14, 2021 age 79 of Lancaster, NY. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Grant; dearest mother of Brian (Kim) Grant, Scott Grant and the late Sean Grant; loving grandmother of Zachery, Taylor, Garrett, Ian and Alexis; daughter of the late Sigmund and Frances (nee Tarapacki) Fydrych; sister of the late Art Fydrych, Lori Fydrych and Fran Rucinski; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Saturday, September 25th, from 1-4 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.