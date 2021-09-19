GRANT - Joanne (nee Fydrych)

September 14, 2021 age 79 of Lancaster, NY. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Grant; dearest mother of Brian (Kim) Grant, Scott Grant and the late Sean Grant; loving grandmother of Zachery, Taylor, Garrett, Ian and Alexis; daughter of the late Sigmund and Frances (nee Tarapacki) Fydrych; sister of the late Art Fydrych, Lori Fydrych and Fran Rucinski; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Saturday, September 25th, from 1-4 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.