April 3, 2022, age 74. Beloved wife of 50 years to the late William "Big Bill" John; loving mother of Lori (Chris) O'Rourke; cherished grandmother of Miranda, Kaia and Shea; dear daughter of the late Joseph and Pauline Masich; caring sister of the Joseph (late Laura) Masich, Connie Zellner, Paul Masich, Charles (Renee) Masich and the late Robert and Nicholas Masich; sister-in-law of Janice (late George) Reid, Diane (Mike) Morris and the late Loretta (late Jack) Hill, Ronald John and Donna (late Dave) Hutt; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will be present on Friday from 2-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd.), where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 11 AM. Live Streaming of the service is available at https://my.gather.app/remember/joanne-john. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice. Please share your memories and online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Apr
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
