Kellner - Joanne (nee Altieri)

October 22, 2020. Beloved mother of Michael (Joyce) Kellner and Michelle (late Michael) Sciandra; loving grandmother of Ashley and Emily; also survived by seven brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews and extended family. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.