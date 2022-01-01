KESSLER - Joanne
(nee Wapniewski)
Of Town of Tonawanda, NY, December 27, 2021. Beloved wife of Richard J. Kessler. Loving mother of Christopher and Jeffrey. Special mom to Michael Dotzler. Sister of the late Michael (Heather) Wapniewski. Friends may call Sunday, 4-8 PM, at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Avenue. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at The Shrine Chapel of St. John Neumann, 1085 Englewood Avenue, at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Battle Within Foundation, 641 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst, NY 14226, www.thebattlewithinfoundation.com
. Condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2022.