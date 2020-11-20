RITTER - JoAnne M.

(nee Schnaufer)

A lifelong resident of Pembroke, NY, passed away peacefully under hospice care, with her loving husband by her side on November 18, 2020, after a grueling battle with ovarian cancer at the age of 59. JoAnne is survived by her husband of 37 years, John J. Ritter, Jr.; her daughter, Jennifer (Bruce) Pritchett; her grandchildren, Ethan and Rebecca; her parents, Kenneth and Mary Ann (Hennekey) Schnaufer; her siblings, Patricia Schnaufer, Robert (Tonya) Schnaufer and Andrew (Karen) Schnaufer of North Carolina and several nieces and nephews. JoAnne was predeceased by her granddaughter, Helen. Family and friends may call Sunday, November 22nd, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM and Monday, November 23rd from 10 AM until noon at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church Hall, 8656 Church Street, East Pembroke. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help with medical expenses.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 20, 2020.