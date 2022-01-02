McDONNELL - Joanne M.
(nee Naber)
December 18, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. McDonnell; loving mother of Mary Beth (Margaret Scully) McDonnell, Kathleen (Steven) Abbate, Kevin McDonnell, and the late Timothy McDonnell; grandmother of Kim, Joe, Meghan, Josh, Matt, Sam, Emily and Sara and several great-grandchildren; sister of Raymond E. (Patricia) Naber, Jr.; cousin of Judy (Robert) Gross; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date to be announced. Memorials may be made to www.comfortcarewny.org
. Arrangements by DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernakenmore.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.