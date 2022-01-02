Menu
Joanne M. McDONNELL
FUNERAL HOME
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
McDONNELL - Joanne M.
(nee Naber)
December 18, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. McDonnell; loving mother of Mary Beth (Margaret Scully) McDonnell, Kathleen (Steven) Abbate, Kevin McDonnell, and the late Timothy McDonnell; grandmother of Kim, Joe, Meghan, Josh, Matt, Sam, Emily and Sara and several great-grandchildren; sister of Raymond E. (Patricia) Naber, Jr.; cousin of Judy (Robert) Gross; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date to be announced. Memorials may be made to www.comfortcarewny.org. Arrangements by DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences and memories may be shared at
www.denglerrobertspernakenmore.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
