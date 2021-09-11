Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joanne Marie MILLER
FUNERAL HOME
Laing Funeral Home, Inc.
2724 W. Church Street
Eden, NY
MILLER - Joanne Marie
(nee Smith)
Age 81, of Eden, NY, September 9, 2021. Devoted wife of James R.; loving mother of Cindi (Gary) Renaldo, Yvonne (late Nick) Downes, Kate Miller and Mark (Kim) Miller; survived by seven grandchildren and a bevy of great-grandchildren; sister of the late Jeanne Frampton, Albert (Carol), and Charles (Joan) Smith; survived by brother-in-law Earl Frampton and sister-in-law Caroline Smith. The family invites friends to call Sunday, 2-4PM and 7-9PM at the Laing Funeral Home Inc., 2724 W. Church St., Eden, NY, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10AM in Immaculate Conception Church, Eden. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Words of sympathy may be left on www.LaingFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Laing Funeral Home Inc.
2724 W. Church St., Eden, NY
Sep
12
Service
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Laing Funeral Home Inc.
2724 W. Church St., Eden, NY
Sep
13
Service
10:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
8791 S. Main St., Eden, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Laing Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.