MILLER - Joanne Marie
(nee Smith)
Age 81, of Eden, NY, September 9, 2021. Devoted wife of James R.; loving mother of Cindi (Gary) Renaldo, Yvonne (late Nick) Downes, Kate Miller and Mark (Kim) Miller; survived by seven grandchildren and a bevy of great-grandchildren; sister of the late Jeanne Frampton, Albert (Carol), and Charles (Joan) Smith; survived by brother-in-law Earl Frampton and sister-in-law Caroline Smith. The family invites friends to call Sunday, 2-4PM and 7-9PM at the Laing Funeral Home Inc., 2724 W. Church St., Eden, NY, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10AM in Immaculate Conception Church, Eden. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Words of sympathy may be left on www.LaingFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 11, 2021.