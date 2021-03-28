MOSCATI - Joanne Machelor
March 26, 2021, of Grand Island. Wife of 65 years to Ronald Moscati; mother of Ronald (Suzie) Moscati Jr., Robert (Barbara) Moscati and Deborah (James P.) McCoy; grandmother to Derek (Sara), Justin (Emily), Jenna (Steve), Angela (Scott), Alexandra (Robert), James, Erica, Michael, Courtney (Thomas), Teresa and Jennie (George); great-grandmother of 12; sister of John (Elaine), the late Richard, Marion and William (survived by wife Pat). Joanne was a graduate of the Niagara University Nursing program. She spent her early career as a school nurse at Hutch Tech and her later career as a psychiatric nurse at Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital. Friends may call Monday, March 29th, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, March 30th, at 9:30 AM at St. Stephen's Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
. Please share condolences at Kaiserfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.