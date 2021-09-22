OHara-Crance - Joanne A.
September 21, 2021 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of James Crance. Loving mother of Paul (Augustina Medrano) O' Hara, Adam Schalck and Carrie (Ted) Pencek and Timothy W. O'Hara. Cherished grandmother of Charlene Haley, Kathryn, Paul Jr. and Elise O'Hara, and Steven and Skylar Crance. Daughter of the late Frank and Patricia O'Hara. Dear sister of Frank (Sandy) O'Hara, Mary (Jack) Dinan, Beth (Mark) Seymor, Peter (Sandy) O'Hara, Donna (Dennis) Kurtz, Karen (late Steve) Thurston, Jamie (Yasminda) O'Hara and the late William (Ellen) and Timothy O'Hara. Also survived by loving sister in law Jackie Young and many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday, from 4-7 PM, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Share online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2021.