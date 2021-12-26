Dear Camille and Dan, We are very sorry and saddened to hear about the loss of your loving mother. Losing a mother is one of the deepest sorrows a heart can know. We are remembering with you today, praying for you and sharing in the sadness of losing someone so important in your life. Many hearts are with you, hoping you will have the strength you need to see you through this difficult time. May memories keep your mother always in your hearts and minds. You're in our thoughts and prayers. With Love and Heartfelt Sympathy, Jamie and Dick Gleason XO

Jamie Gleason Friend December 26, 2021