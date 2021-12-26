Menu
Joanne R. PAWLAK
PAWLAK - Joanne R.
(nee Staniszewski)
December 19, 2021. Wife of the late Richard Pawlak; dear mother of Ken (Katrina) Muzalewski and Camille Muzalewski (Dan Mack); loving grandmother of Vincent; sister of Maxine Lutz, Ronald (Susan) Stanton, Thomas (Marcia) Staniszewski and the late Christine (Carmen) Mattucci and Robert (Charlaine) Staniszewski. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please share your condolences online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
Dear Camille and Dan, We are very sorry and saddened to hear about the loss of your loving mother. Losing a mother is one of the deepest sorrows a heart can know. We are remembering with you today, praying for you and sharing in the sadness of losing someone so important in your life. Many hearts are with you, hoping you will have the strength you need to see you through this difficult time. May memories keep your mother always in your hearts and minds. You're in our thoughts and prayers. With Love and Heartfelt Sympathy, Jamie and Dick Gleason XO
Jamie Gleason
Friend
December 26, 2021
