PAWLAK - Joanne R.
(nee Staniszewski)
December 19, 2021. Wife of the late Richard Pawlak; dear mother of Ken (Katrina) Muzalewski and Camille Muzalewski (Dan Mack); loving grandmother of Vincent; sister of Maxine Lutz, Ronald (Susan) Stanton, Thomas (Marcia) Staniszewski and the late Christine (Carmen) Mattucci and Robert (Charlaine) Staniszewski. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please share your condolences online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.