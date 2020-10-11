SOLAZZO - Joanne R.
(nee Mecca)
Of Clarence Center, NY, entered into rest October 9, 2020. Beloved wife of Louis C. Solazzo; devoted mother of David Solazzo and Steven Solazzo; cherished grandmother of David, Jason, Andrew, and Sienna; loving daughter of the late Michael and Laura (nee Ciccia) Mecca; dear sister of Daniel "Sonny" (late Evelyn) Mecca, Michael (late Maureen) Mecca, Rosalie (late Russell) Rizzo, Loretta Mecca, Mary Jo (Dennis) Madigan, Francine (Cole) McCarthy, and the late Charles (late Joyce) Mecca; also survived by several nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville, on Saturday morning (October 17) at 10 o'clock. Donations to Roswell Park Foundation Alliance or Buffalo Hospice, Inc., would be appreciated. Online condolences www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.