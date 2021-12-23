Reed - Joanne (nee Link)
Age 95, of Exeter, NH, passed away on December 15, 2021. Widow of Horace Reed III, who she married on October 30, 1954. Survived by her daughter, Eleanore and husband, Peter Coffin of Kingston, NH and daughter, Sarah (Sally) and husband, James Stapleton of Avon, CT and grandsons, Reed and Ian Stapleton. In addition, she has a sister, Tyler Moser of Loudon, NH, and was also predeceased by her brother, David M. Link of Weston, MA. A Memorial Service is planned for next spring in Buffalo, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NHSPCA in Stratham, NH, or the Friends of Lee (NH) Public Library.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 23, 2021.