Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joanne REED
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brewitt Funeral Home
14 Pine Street
Exeter, NH
Reed - Joanne (nee Link)
Age 95, of Exeter, NH, passed away on December 15, 2021. Widow of Horace Reed III, who she married on October 30, 1954. Survived by her daughter, Eleanore and husband, Peter Coffin of Kingston, NH and daughter, Sarah (Sally) and husband, James Stapleton of Avon, CT and grandsons, Reed and Ian Stapleton. In addition, she has a sister, Tyler Moser of Loudon, NH, and was also predeceased by her brother, David M. Link of Weston, MA. A Memorial Service is planned for next spring in Buffalo, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NHSPCA in Stratham, NH, or the Friends of Lee (NH) Public Library. For full https://www.brewittfuneralhome.com/obituaries/obituary-listings


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Brewitt Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.