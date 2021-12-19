ROCHEVOT - Joanne Louise (nee Christian) Passed away peacefully on December 16, 2021 at the age of 89. Wife of the late Robert P. Rochevot; loving mother of 10 children Kathy (Timothy) Cook, Cindy (Keith) Pascucci, Amy (the late Dan) Skidmore, Mary Williams, Stephen (Julia) Rochevot, Becky (Steve) Rosky, John (Virginia) Rochevot, Christy (Gary) Shields, the late Robert (Beth) Rochevot and the late Patty (the late James) Kasprzak; also survived by 23 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Arthur and Irene Christian; sister of the late Arleen (Sam) Noto and the late Merton Christian and Paul (Karla) Christian; sister-in-law of the late Ronald (Eileen) Rochevot and the late Vince (Barbara) Mendel; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joanne donated her body to the University of Buffalo Anatomical Program. She will be dearly missed by many but her lessons of love will live on forever. A Memorial Service will take place in the Spring for Joanne and two of her children Robert A. Rochevot and Patty J. Kasprzak who passed away last year.
Our Mom was the most unselfish person we have ever known! We are so over joyed that she is in heaven with our DAD, her soulmate. You are both so dearly missed. Until we all meet again, Rest In Peace!
Love Kathy & Tim
December 21, 2021
Mrs. Rochevot as the neighborhood kids knew her was a very kind and patient soul. May she rest in peace!
Sincerely.....Laura
Laura Ahlas (Stephens)
December 21, 2021
You are at peace now and with Dad. But I also know you will be watching from above. Love you and miss you until we can meet again.
Cindy and Keith
December 20, 2021
R.I.P. Mom....Love you..til we meet again.
Becky & Steve
December 20, 2021
Steve, George and I are deeply saddened to hear of the death of mother. You and your family are in our prayers.
Connie Miller
December 19, 2021
Will miss her. She is now in the loving arms of God and was greeted by Dad and several grandchildren.
Deepest condolences to the family. Aunt Joanne was such a sweet person. I´m sure Uncle Merton and Mom were there to greet her. Sending healing thoughts and prayers.