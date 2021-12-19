ROCHEVOT - Joanne Louise (nee Christian)

Passed away peacefully on December 16, 2021 at the age of 89. Wife of the late Robert P. Rochevot; loving mother of 10 children Kathy (Timothy) Cook, Cindy (Keith) Pascucci, Amy (the late Dan) Skidmore, Mary Williams, Stephen (Julia) Rochevot, Becky (Steve) Rosky, John (Virginia) Rochevot, Christy (Gary) Shields, the late Robert (Beth) Rochevot and the late Patty (the late James) Kasprzak; also survived by 23 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Arthur and Irene Christian; sister of the late Arleen (Sam) Noto and the late Merton Christian and Paul (Karla) Christian; sister-in-law of the late Ronald (Eileen) Rochevot and the late Vince (Barbara) Mendel; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joanne donated her body to the University of Buffalo Anatomical Program. She will be dearly missed by many but her lessons of love will live on forever. A Memorial Service will take place in the Spring for Joanne and two of her children Robert A. Rochevot and Patty J. Kasprzak who passed away last year.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.