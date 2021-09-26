SLAWINOWSKI - Joanne V. (nee Nowicki)
Of West Seneca entered into rest September 19, 2021. Beloved wife of Donald M. Slawinowski; devoted mother of Patti Anne (Fouad) Najm; cherished grandmother of Brendon and Jason Najm; loving daughter of Bernard and Joanne Nowicki; dear sister of the late Leonard (Geraldine) Nowicki; also survived by many family and friends. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.