Joanne T. PRYOR
October 27, 2020; dearest mother of Paul Bradford, Raymond (Deborah) Bradford, Kathleen (Lou) Terragnoli, John (Christine) Bradford, Marilyn McCormick (Brian Pilecki), Jennifer (late John) Nelson and Adrienne Bradford; loving grandmother of 31 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sister of the late Peter (Nancy) Pryor, late John Pryor and late Robert Reed; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, November 1, 2020, 11 AM - 2 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew, on Monday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Joanne was an Associate of Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities. Condolences may be shared online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 29, 2020.
