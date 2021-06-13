My Pastor Fisher was such a gifted, wise and loving Christian leader. I was one of the longtime Pleasant Grove Baptist Church members who enjoyed hearing him speak during his application process for the Pastorship. I was confident that he would lead based on The Biblical Word and I gladly voted for him to pastor our church. I am the youngest of one of the Williams sisters' children, Mrs. Jelena P. Adams, who was a deaconess and choir member there for many years. Our big Williams family were devoted members there for many, many decades. Fisher Family, I met many of you, years ago. Be strong, confidant, and supported in the Words of our God and Jesus Christ for they are the very best to provide you with genuine and wavering comfort and guidance. Much love to each one of you!! Thank you!

Mrs. Julia R. (Adams) Wilson Other June 14, 2021