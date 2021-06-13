FISHER - Reverend Joe Louis
Pastor of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Entered into eternal rest June 10, 2021. Loving husband of the late Betty Marie (nee Boganey) Fisher; dearest father of Robert Lee (Sally J.) Fisher, of Crown Point, IN, Diana Marie Fisher, of Austin, TX, Stephen Louis (Mae F.) Fisher, of Amherst, NY, and Dale Eric (Shelia F.) Fisher, of Chesapeake Beach, MD; son of the late Rev. Charlie Davis and Katie Savannah (nee Rhodes) Fisher; brother of Bobbie Jean Akins and Evangelist Leonard Fisher; also survived by eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church family and cherished friends. Reverend Fisher will lie in repose Friday, June 18, 2021, 12 noon - 7 PM at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 226 Cedar Street, Buffalo, NY, where the family will receive friends Friday 5 PM - 7 PM. Reverend Fisher will be transferred to Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 402 Clinton Street, Buffalo, NY, where the family will receive friends Saturday, June 19, 2021, 11 AM - 12 noon, where a Service of Triumph will be conducted Saturday 12 noon. Reverend Edward Jackson Jr., officiating, Evangelist Leonard Fisher, Eulogist. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery, West Seneca, New York. Final arrangements entrusted to THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York 14211. Please share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.