Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Reverend Joe Louis FISHER
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
FISHER - Reverend Joe Louis
Pastor of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Entered into eternal rest June 10, 2021. Loving husband of the late Betty Marie (nee Boganey) Fisher; dearest father of Robert Lee (Sally J.) Fisher, of Crown Point, IN, Diana Marie Fisher, of Austin, TX, Stephen Louis (Mae F.) Fisher, of Amherst, NY, and Dale Eric (Shelia F.) Fisher, of Chesapeake Beach, MD; son of the late Rev. Charlie Davis and Katie Savannah (nee Rhodes) Fisher; brother of Bobbie Jean Akins and Evangelist Leonard Fisher; also survived by eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church family and cherished friends. Reverend Fisher will lie in repose Friday, June 18, 2021, 12 noon - 7 PM at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 226 Cedar Street, Buffalo, NY, where the family will receive friends Friday 5 PM - 7 PM. Reverend Fisher will be transferred to Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 402 Clinton Street, Buffalo, NY, where the family will receive friends Saturday, June 19, 2021, 11 AM - 12 noon, where a Service of Triumph will be conducted Saturday 12 noon. Reverend Edward Jackson Jr., officiating, Evangelist Leonard Fisher, Eulogist. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery, West Seneca, New York. Final arrangements entrusted to THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York 14211. Please share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Reposing
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church
226 Cedar Street, Buffalo, NY
Jun
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church
226 Cedar Street, Buffalo, NY
Jun
19
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Friendship Baptist Church
402 Clinton Street, Buffalo, NY
Jun
19
Service
12:00p.m.
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Rev Joe was an absolute wonderful person... whenever we came to visit us he left us with smiles and laughter... We will miss him dearly...May God bless you ( and put you in charge of his fleet of cars Lol)
[email protected] Hardware
Friend
June 16, 2021
My Pastor Fisher was such a gifted, wise and loving Christian leader. I was one of the longtime Pleasant Grove Baptist Church members who enjoyed hearing him speak during his application process for the Pastorship. I was confident that he would lead based on The Biblical Word and I gladly voted for him to pastor our church. I am the youngest of one of the Williams sisters' children, Mrs. Jelena P. Adams, who was a deaconess and choir member there for many years. Our big Williams family were devoted members there for many, many decades. Fisher Family, I met many of you, years ago. Be strong, confidant, and supported in the Words of our God and Jesus Christ for they are the very best to provide you with genuine and wavering comfort and guidance. Much love to each one of you!! Thank you!
Mrs. Julia R. (Adams) Wilson
Other
June 14, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family and Plesant Grove Baptist church, Rev. Fisher will be truly missed and never forgotten, he always had word of encouragment to give, to uplift your spirit. RIH PASTOR FISHER, JOB WELL DONE!
Sonya Peebles
Friend
June 14, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Fisher family ... l found him to be a very concerned pastor durning the time of the passing of my grandmother Anrelia Druitt my God continue to bless the church family..
Tammie Druitt
Friend
June 14, 2021
Condolences to the family. His church family has lost a faithful, loving, and caring servant. He always had a smile and greeted me with a firm handshake.
Ora Smith
Family
June 14, 2021
Upon hearing of Pastor Fisher´s transition, a dear friend said: "He was a giant among men." Truer words were never spoken! Heaven´s gain is our loss. I grieve his loss; but, I am happy he is free from pain, at home with the Father. Heartfelt condolences and prayers for the entire Fisher family, and my Pleasant Grove church family.
Dr. Thomasina R. (Tina) Stenhouse
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results