GIACCOTTO - Joe
Age 56, peacefully entered into rest surrounded in love with his family by his side, on Monday, June 21, 2021, in St. Louis. He is a US Navy veteran, stationed on the USS Nimitz in the 80's. Joe touched so many lives through his hobbies, including: honey farming, camping, motorcycling, traveling, and K9 search and rescue. Joe is survived by his loving wife of nearly 37 years, Tammy; their two sons, Joey Jr. and Jacob; his mother, Jennie Giaccotto; his two brothers, John (Valerie) Giaccotto and Sam (Leanne) Giaccotto; his sister, Serena (Michael) Randon; and his two dogs, Niko and Nala. He is missed dearly by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends throughout St. Louis, Buffalo and Florida. Friends and relatives may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott road, near Lake Ave., Thursday, July 15 from 2-4 PM with a funeral service immediately to follow. Please leave condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.