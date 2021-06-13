Menu
Joel T. BUS
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
BUS - Joel T.
Of Blasdell, entered into rest June 10, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Gloria J. (nee Bogardus) Bus; devoted father of Joel L. (Mary Beth) Bus and Jeremy (Amy) Bus; cherished grandfather of Jordan, Blake, Owen, and Vivian; loving son of the late Frank and Leona Bus; predeceased by several brothers. No prior visitation. A Memorial Talk will be held via Zoom on June 27 at 2 PM. For those wishing to participate, please email [email protected] Joel served his God, Jehovah, for many years with much integrity. He spent many hours each week teaching the Bible to all those that would listen. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Service
2:00p.m.
via Zoom
NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
León, Jeremy and family I am late in getting the sad news of your father. Death reminds us how short life is. The ressurrection will be proof how short death is. Till then Romans 12:12.. sending sincere condolence
Marykay Boughton
Friend
July 18, 2021
Our memories of your dear father we will treasure forever. Our prayers are with you during these difficult days. Much love to all those you hold dear.
Tim/Linda Schmolke
Friend
June 20, 2021
Leon & Jeremy how very sorry we were to hear of the loss of your father and our dear friend Joel we have such fond memories that we will keep us, till we welcome him back very soon. What a wonderful time that will be. He certainly loved Jehovah, and was faithful till the end.
Robert Andres
Friend
June 19, 2021
Leon and Jeremy sorry to hear about your loss. Soon you will see your Dad as a young vital man...as I remember him from many years ago. How nice to have such a solid hope for the future.
Hans Bluehs
Friend
June 16, 2021
Joel and family, so sorry to hear of the loss of your father. Thoughts and prayers.
Alice blakeslee
Friend
June 13, 2021
