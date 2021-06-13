BUS - Joel T.
Of Blasdell, entered into rest June 10, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Gloria J. (nee Bogardus) Bus; devoted father of Joel L. (Mary Beth) Bus and Jeremy (Amy) Bus; cherished grandfather of Jordan, Blake, Owen, and Vivian; loving son of the late Frank and Leona Bus; predeceased by several brothers. No prior visitation. A Memorial Talk will be held via Zoom on June 27 at 2 PM. For those wishing to participate, please email [email protected]
Joel served his God, Jehovah, for many years with much integrity. He spent many hours each week teaching the Bible to all those that would listen. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.