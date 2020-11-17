Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joel C. ERICKSON Jr.
ERICKSON - Joel C., Jr.
November 13, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Betty Irene; daughter Debbie Erickson; step-daughter Connie Steen; sister Joyce Lewis. Joel is survived by his step-children Douglas Mahnke, Randall Tang; sister Barbara (Fred) Goehle; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in PRUDDEN AND KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee St., Lockport from 4-6 PM where a Funeral Service will take place at 6 PM. Interment will be in Cold Spring Cemetery on Wednesday, November 18 at 10 AM. Visit www.pruddenandkandt.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.