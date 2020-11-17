ERICKSON - Joel C., Jr.
November 13, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Betty Irene; daughter Debbie Erickson; step-daughter Connie Steen; sister Joyce Lewis. Joel is survived by his step-children Douglas Mahnke, Randall Tang; sister Barbara (Fred) Goehle; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in PRUDDEN AND KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee St., Lockport from 4-6 PM where a Funeral Service will take place at 6 PM. Interment will be in Cold Spring Cemetery on Wednesday, November 18 at 10 AM. Visit www.pruddenandkandt.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 17, 2020.