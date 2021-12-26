JOHNSON - Joel M.
Passed away on December 23, 2021 from cancer at age 73. Devoted husband of 40 years to his beloved wife, Patricia M. (nee McGillicuddy) Johnson. Loving father of Brian M. (Holly Shaw) and Patrick E. Cherished grandfather of Charlotte and Margot. Predeceased by parents Walter and Stacia Johnson. Dear brother of Claire E. Johnson, Amy C. Johnson and the late Paul M. Johnson. Brother-in-law of Katherine Weinholtz, Eileen (Jeffrey) Antokal, and Kevin, Michael P., Neil (Julie) and Sean (Tiffaney) McGillicuddy. Uncle to many loved nieces and nephews. Joel graduated from St. Joseph's C.I. and Canisius College. He was a human resources professional working 16 years at J. H. Williams & Co. and 25 years at Sorrento Cheese from where he retired. He was a member and officer of the Employee Relations Association of WNY. Interests included Buffalo sports teams, NY Yankees, railroading, drop forging, blacksmithing, reading, as well as the history of J. H. Williams (as he was the 3rd generation of Johnsons employed). He and his family enjoyed summer vacations in the Thousand Islands, and have numerous relatives there. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., on Tuesday, December 28th, from 4 to 7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church (1085 Englewood Ave.), on Wednesday, December 29th, at 10:45 AM. Please assemble at Church. The family would like to thank Hospice Team #4 for all their care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Buffalo and Roswell Park. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.