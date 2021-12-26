Menu
Joel M. JOHNSON
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
JOHNSON - Joel M.
Passed away on December 23, 2021 from cancer at age 73. Devoted husband of 40 years to his beloved wife, Patricia M. (nee McGillicuddy) Johnson. Loving father of Brian M. (Holly Shaw) and Patrick E. Cherished grandfather of Charlotte and Margot. Predeceased by parents Walter and Stacia Johnson. Dear brother of Claire E. Johnson, Amy C. Johnson and the late Paul M. Johnson. Brother-in-law of Katherine Weinholtz, Eileen (Jeffrey) Antokal, and Kevin, Michael P., Neil (Julie) and Sean (Tiffaney) McGillicuddy. Uncle to many loved nieces and nephews. Joel graduated from St. Joseph's C.I. and Canisius College. He was a human resources professional working 16 years at J. H. Williams & Co. and 25 years at Sorrento Cheese from where he retired. He was a member and officer of the Employee Relations Association of WNY. Interests included Buffalo sports teams, NY Yankees, railroading, drop forging, blacksmithing, reading, as well as the history of J. H. Williams (as he was the 3rd generation of Johnsons employed). He and his family enjoyed summer vacations in the Thousand Islands, and have numerous relatives there. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., on Tuesday, December 28th, from 4 to 7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church (1085 Englewood Ave.), on Wednesday, December 29th, at 10:45 AM. Please assemble at Church. The family would like to thank Hospice Team #4 for all their care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Buffalo and Roswell Park. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Dec
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:45a.m.
St. John the Baptist Church
1085 Englewood Ave., NY
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
That Joel was our senior class president at St. Joes, is an indication of the mutual respect we shared as classmates. Personally, during our sometime stressful years at Canisius College, Joel was often a steadying influence and voice of reason for me. As our friend and brother, whenever the Class of '66 meets, Joel will always be with us in spirit.
Michael Zobel, Jr
December 29, 2021
Amy, my thoughts and prayers are with you and you family. Sending you hugs and comfort.
Alice Davis
December 27, 2021
Amy, you and your family please accept my condolences. You will be in my prayers.
Maggie Gatson
December 27, 2021
Brian and family, I am so sorry for such a sad loss especially during the holiday season. I know from my own family that people choose when they need to leave us and gain their wings. Remember they are always close in your heart and watching over you.
Carol Peszko
Work
December 26, 2021
to Patricia and family. I am so sorry to read of Joel's passing. I worked with Joel at J.H Williams until they closed in 1976.A good guy and human being. May he rest in peace.
Peter M. Mueller
Work
December 26, 2021
