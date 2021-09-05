Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joel James NORTHRUP
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Ave
Kenmore, NY
NORTHRUP - Joel James
Age 26, August 30, 2021, of Kenmore, NY. Beloved partner of Tatiana Goldsmith; adored loving father to their children, Joel James Northrup, Jr., Tristan Steven Northrup, and their unborn son who is due in February on Joel's birthday; son of the late Steven Dean Northrup and the late Marcy Lynn Lewis; devoted brother of Aidan Northrup, Dominic Figueroa and Ricky Pfennig; loving grandson of the late Nancy Northrup; dear nephew of David McCurdy; treasured great-grandson of Nickolena and Joel Moran. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Services will be held on Friday (today) from 9-10 AM and funeral from 10-11 AM in True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 E. Ferry St., Buffalo, NY. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 5 to Sep. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
RIP
DM
November 22, 2021
My heart is broken, and I wish I could have said goodbye. I remember the first time I saw your little face, driving in the big green car with mom and dad. My first born nephew, I was so in love. I'm sorry we haven't been in each other's lives throughout the years, but I am so proud of the man and father you had grown be. There was so much more left in life for you. Tati, my love and prayers are with you always, if there is anything you need, I am here. Joel is with you and the babies always, forever your Guardian angel. To my nephew's Ricky, Nico, Aunt Shannon loves you bigger than the sky. Xoxoxo. Sleep well sweet baby boy, I love you. Until we meet again. ~Aunt Shannon
Shannon McClain
Family
September 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results