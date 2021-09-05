NORTHRUP - Joel James
Age 26, August 30, 2021, of Kenmore, NY. Beloved partner of Tatiana Goldsmith; adored loving father to their children, Joel James Northrup, Jr., Tristan Steven Northrup, and their unborn son who is due in February on Joel's birthday; son of the late Steven Dean Northrup and the late Marcy Lynn Lewis; devoted brother of Aidan Northrup, Dominic Figueroa and Ricky Pfennig; loving grandson of the late Nancy Northrup; dear nephew of David McCurdy; treasured great-grandson of Nickolena and Joel Moran. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Services will be held on Friday (today) from 9-10 AM and funeral from 10-11 AM in True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 E. Ferry St., Buffalo, NY. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 5 to Sep. 10, 2021.