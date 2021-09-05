My heart is broken, and I wish I could have said goodbye. I remember the first time I saw your little face, driving in the big green car with mom and dad. My first born nephew, I was so in love. I'm sorry we haven't been in each other's lives throughout the years, but I am so proud of the man and father you had grown be. There was so much more left in life for you. Tati, my love and prayers are with you always, if there is anything you need, I am here. Joel is with you and the babies always, forever your Guardian angel. To my nephew's Ricky, Nico, Aunt Shannon loves you bigger than the sky. Xoxoxo. Sleep well sweet baby boy, I love you. Until we meet again. ~Aunt Shannon

Shannon McClain Family September 7, 2021