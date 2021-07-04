RESMAN - Joel W.
Of Williamsville, entered into rest on June 30, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Noreen L. (nee Griffin) Resman; cherished stepfather of A. Joseph (Donna) Torrisi; cherished grandfather of Lauren Torrisi; loving son of the late Morris and Fae Resman; dear brother of Marian (Leo) Steinberg; also survived by nieces, nephews, family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 5-7 PM. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.