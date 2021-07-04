Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joel W. RESMAN
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
RESMAN - Joel W.
Of Williamsville, entered into rest on June 30, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Noreen L. (nee Griffin) Resman; cherished stepfather of A. Joseph (Donna) Torrisi; cherished grandfather of Lauren Torrisi; loving son of the late Morris and Fae Resman; dear brother of Marian (Leo) Steinberg; also survived by nieces, nephews, family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 5-7 PM. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We were so sorry to hear of your loss. Fond memories of visits in St. Catharines all those years ago.
Sheldon Atos
September 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results