ROSEN - Joel,
AKA Kenneth Aiken
March 19, 2021. Father of Aya and Klée Aiken; former husband of Chisako Nolan; son of Marilyn (late Harold) Rosen; brother of Robert (Beth) Rosen, and Stacey (Dan) Friedman; uncle of Jessica, Victoria, Jillian, Alexa and Jake. You brought a light and energy to this world that left everyone it touched a different, better person. Your art, ideas and way of living reached beyond the constraints felt by most of us and will forever be an inspiration. A private memorial tribute will be held by the family. Memorials may be made to the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, 1285 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, NY 14222, c/o Joel Rosen. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.mesnekoff.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.