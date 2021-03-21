Menu
Joel "Kenneth Aiken" ROSEN
ROSEN - Joel,
AKA Kenneth Aiken
March 19, 2021. Father of Aya and Klée Aiken; former husband of Chisako Nolan; son of Marilyn (late Harold) Rosen; brother of Robert (Beth) Rosen, and Stacey (Dan) Friedman; uncle of Jessica, Victoria, Jillian, Alexa and Jake. You brought a light and energy to this world that left everyone it touched a different, better person. Your art, ideas and way of living reached beyond the constraints felt by most of us and will forever be an inspiration. A private memorial tribute will be held by the family. Memorials may be made to the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, 1285 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, NY 14222, c/o Joel Rosen. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.mesnekoff.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Biz Duft
Friend
March 22, 2021
We are deeply saddened to hear of Joel´s passing. Sending our sincere sympathy, love and prayers to his family.
Tim and Kathleen Johnson
March 22, 2021
Dear Marilyn and Family, Sending our sincerest condolences on your loss. Annette and Sanford Rosenberg
Annette and Sanford Rosenberg
March 21, 2021
