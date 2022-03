MARCHIANO, Joelle - Our Lord called you home 21 years ago, and now you have dad with you in Heaven. Not a day passes, Joelle, that we don't think of you. Our broken hearts will never heal, but your memory pulls us through. Baby, we love and miss you so very much. Love,

MOM, DAVEY, KIM,

BOB, and MARC

Mom, we love and miss you so much.

Love, TIFFANY and MIKEY







Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 25, 2021.