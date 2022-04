MARCHIANO, Joelle - Wishing you were here today for even just awhile, so we could say Happy 52nd Birthday and see your loving smile. I am sure you and Dad are celebrating your special day. Baby, we love you and miss you so very much.

LOVE, MOM, DAVEY, BOB & MARC

Happy Birthday, Mom. We love you and miss you so much.

LOVE, TIFFANY AND MIKEY







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 29, 2021.